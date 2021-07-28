Police should treat all citizens, no matter their socio-economic standing, equally

Marginalised always face law enforcement brutality when they protest

An image circulated this week, where law enforcement stopped a taxi to search the passengers and run their usual checks. According to SAPS, three people were arrested during the N3 roadblock near Harrismith. They are said to have been in possession of new pairs of shoes and sneakers that they could not account for, these people were subsequently arrested.



The approach used by our law enforcement, in the various missions of searching for looted goods, is synonymous with the constant criminalisation of the indigent, that keeps replaying itself in our society. Often seen in the disproportionate use of violence when it is the marginalised that protest, where rubber bullets, sometimes live ammunition, and teargas will be used as mechanisms to quell peaceful protests...