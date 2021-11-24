Fake women abuse claims delegitimises true and real stories

Kaya 949 'lying incident' takes our struggle years back

There is a statement often repeated, that in SA, a woman is more likely to be a victim of abuse than she is to become a graduate. It might sound alarmist but looking at the country’s crime statistics, it is not too difficult to see the rationale behind it.



Consider that according to the minister of police, Bheki Cele, in the very brief period from July 1 to September 30 2021, at least 9,556 people rapes were reported, with women being the majority of those raped...