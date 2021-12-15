Faas excited to organise first Gqeberha's boxing promoters event

David Faas is elated to have been afforded the opportunity to organise what will be the first biggest tournament of the Nelson Mandela Bay Promoters Association’s since its formation some few years ago.

Credit must go to Nelson Mandela Municipality in Gqeberha for its R5m three-year partnership with promoters in the Eastern Cape. It came after the city held an indaba with the promoters in March. The promoters association – like the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association – is not a BSA licensed entity but comprises registered BSA licensees.

Although marred by accusations of being an empowerment to a select few male chauvinists, the association through its chairperson Faas will be in action on Sunday at the same hall which is popular known as the Great Centenary where local hero Nozipho “Nsimbi” Bell from Walmer will welcome Matshdiso “Scorpion Lady” Mokebisi from Kronstand in the Free State for the IBF International belt.

This 12-rounder between accomplished females will headline the bill that will be organised by David Faas Productions. Mokebisi, is former SA junior featherweight, WBF International and ABU SADC featherweight. Gauteng junior welterweight champion is under the guidance of respected trainer Manny Fernandes in Johannesburg. Bell’s skills are hone back home in Gqeberha by Caiophus Ntate. Bell has held the WBF featherweight and SA junior lightweight belts. She fought but lost twice in WBO and IBO championships.

Said Faas: “The tournament is definitely going ahead. The main fight is gona be a very exciting fight because it pits two of the country’s best female fighters against each other. It’s match-making from heaven. Bell is strong and durable but I don’t think it’s gona be an easy fight for Bell bearing in mind that Mokebisi is with respected trainer Manny Fernandes whose track record speaks volume. But my money is on Bell winning this fight.”

Mokebisi has 11 wins, three by KO, against three losses and a draw, while Mokebisi has five knockouts in 14 wins, eight losses and a draw.