Orlando Pirates hoping Lorch factor helps revive season
Lorch made his return to action on Wednesday during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw with AmaZulu
Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has put his trust in star player Thembinkosi Lorch to turn their fortunes about in a roller-coaster season.
Lorch made his return to action on Wednesday during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw with AmaZulu, coming on as a substitute late in the second half after recovering from a shoulder injury...
