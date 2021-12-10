Orlando Pirates hoping Lorch factor helps revive season

Lorch made his return to action on Wednesday during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw with AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has put his trust in star player Thembinkosi Lorch to turn their fortunes about in a roller-coaster season.



Lorch made his return to action on Wednesday during the Buccaneers' 1-1 draw with AmaZulu, coming on as a substitute late in the second half after recovering from a shoulder injury...