Forgiveness a choice of one who is wronged, like writing off a debt

This week I was asked to share my reflections on the subject of forgiveness. As I was preparing my talking points, I pondered on some of the misconceptions about forgiveness.

We've all had to contend with the subject of forgiveness on a personal level. Whether it is deciding to forgive a person who has offended us or being the one who has committed the offence.

I have been on a personal journey of healing that has involved trying to grapple with the concept of forgiveness.

Let's first clear up what forgiveness isn't. Forgiveness is not condoning an evil committed against you. It is not justifying an offence, crime and abuse. It is not about saying that what happened is okay.

It is also not giving permission for the abuse or hurt to continue. Forgiveness is also not an emotion.

So, what is forgiveness? Forgiveness is a choice.

It is an action. Forgiveness is like writing off a debt. It does not mean that the debtor - the perpetrator or offender - is no longer liable to pay but that you will not use up your time and energy pursuing them to pay.

You leave their judgment and condemnation to the criminal justice system or to God, and you continue with your life.

It is a personal choice because it does not require an apology from the perpetrator, a resolution of the problem or reconciliation with the offending party to catalyse it.