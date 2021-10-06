Class of 2021 matriculants: be prepared for the journey ahead

The matric examinations represent the culmination of a 12-year journey

As the matric class of 2021 approaches their year-end examinations, it can only be hoped that they have done enough to do well on their journey to self-actualisation.



The matric examinations represent the culmination of the 12-year journey of schooling and can, to a large extent, determine the direction of the lives of the pupils. It is therefore very important that the pupils prepare themselves thoroughly for these exams so that the prospects for their futures can be illuminated. It should be understood that this journey does not begin at matric but when the children are enrolled at school for the first time in Grade 1 or Grade R...