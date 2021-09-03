We need to restore the weaponry of education
Flawed schooling system not producing employable people
At the birth of our democracy, education was characterised as the key to success. Almost 30 years later, the born-frees are not even considering spending time in a classroom.
Today, the statistics that interrogate school dropouts renders Nelson Mandela’s wisdom irrelevant, when he said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” ..
