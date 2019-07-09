SABC primetime shows portray blacks in negative light

Recently, a tweet by Tumelo Mapaa went viral. This is what Mapaa said: “Yesterday I watched KykNET channels. All the shows are all about embracing the Afrikaner culture.

Whites aren’t portrayed as cheaters, criminals, deadbeat dads and witches. Black channels are fuelling black negativity stereotypes. What they are doing is dangerous to our society.”

This is something that has been bothering me. The content we are fed on particularly black channels is regressive. On the public broadcaster, we don’t use the time slot between 5pm and 7pm to air shows such as Daily Thetha and Yilungelo Lakho on SABC1.

As someone who works flexible hours, I have the luxury to channel hop when the majority of people are at work. So, I got intrigued by the two shows a few weeks back. It then got me thinking, why are these brilliant shows showing when the people they should be targeting are not at home?

After reading that tweet a few days ago, it dawned on me that this is deliberate. This is about the continuation of humiliating and dehumanising black people. Sadly, most of these TV shows are commissioned and approved by black people.

This must be changed. One of the primary mandates of the public broadcaster is to educate the nation. This should also translate into knowing about the working hours of the majority of the working class. Especially those who use buses, taxis and trains to get to work and back home.