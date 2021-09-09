Closure after breakup is overrated without honest talk with the heartbreaker

Clarity on why it happened helps people have a firm grasp on reality quicker but you need to heal on your own

Sure enough, your brain craves an authentic narrative to make sense of what happened between the two of you, especially if the breakup, disappearance or the pulling away was unexpected. No-one deserves the cruelty and hurt of being happy with someone one day, only to have the stars in their eyes remorselessly snuffed out the next day by the very person they thought they’d forever be with.



You need to know, “why?” Even if no answer will stop the tears or put an end to the pain in that moment, you still deserve answers regardless. And hopefully, your ex affords you enough respect and has enough emotional maturity to have a grown-up conversation with you...