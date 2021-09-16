Dealing with silent treatment as punishment in marriage

Refusing to talk to your partner about an issue is toxic, unhealthy and abusive

Who of us isn’t guilty of giving someone a strong dose of the silent treatment? Feelings bruised from words spoken or actions taken, we retreat into our silent world, hoping to make our partner pay for the harm they’ve done to us.



When silence, or rather the refusal to engage in a conversation, is used as a control tactic to exert power in a relationship, it becomes the silent treatment. Silent treatment is toxic, unhealthy and abusive. But, if being silent means simply taking time out to think things through and then address the issue again later, that is not at all the same thing...