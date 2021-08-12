Consider your emotional wellbeing when dealing with a serial cheater

If you leave don’t let your anger get the best of you, if you stay seek therapy

It’s bad enough when a spouse cheats on their partner one time. It’s much devastating to learn that you’re living with serial philanderer? Dealing with such a person is a very complex task that not only requires very deep reflections, but drastic action to extricate yourself from.



Generally, the harsh reality of betrayal provides you with two paths to consider...