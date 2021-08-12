Consider your emotional wellbeing when dealing with a serial cheater
If you leave don’t let your anger get the best of you, if you stay seek therapy
It’s bad enough when a spouse cheats on their partner one time. It’s much devastating to learn that you’re living with serial philanderer? Dealing with such a person is a very complex task that not only requires very deep reflections, but drastic action to extricate yourself from.
Generally, the harsh reality of betrayal provides you with two paths to consider...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.