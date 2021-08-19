Stop bottling up your emotions in marriage

There are many reasons why partners choose to bottle up their emotions in silence, opting for fake peace. Many feel dominated as the other spouse is always right and therefore isn’t open to other views.

Being in a relationship with someone who believes they are always right and therefore can't take correction or receive guidance from you is being in a controlling and manipulative relationship. It’s frustrating and disempowering. It's likely that they see themselves as being in a parent-child or teacher-student relationship. Meaning they see you as inexperienced and them as more experienced, and therefore they can't be wrong about anything.

Here are some pointers on how to handle a controlling partner:

• Most controlling people experience anxiety when they feel their power is being challenged. They may or may not be conscious of this, but rather than simply resisting their control, consider acknowledging their anxiety and offer to negotiate.

• If you feel you are in the right, provide them with corresponding data to support your position. If the context is financial, for example, offer the appropriate numbers to prove your point.

• Control your emotions. The more upset or emotional you get with a controller the more irrational they may see you. Offer your point of view calmly and rationally.