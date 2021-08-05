Columnists

Feeling neglected by your partner is one of the most painful experiences

Find reasons in you why you're being taken for granted and decide what's good for you to do

05 August 2021 - 07:36
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

A feeling of being neglected is one of the most common complaints we hear from especially women in relationships – whether married or dating.

“I just feel like he takes me for granted,” is one such complaint. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting