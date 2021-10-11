KZN tourism MEC to visit Shayamanzi houseboat fire scene

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Ravi Pillay has expressed sadness over the deaths of two people in a fire which broke out on a Shayamanzi luxury houseboat.

The department said it was reported earlier on Sunday that a crew member and a German tourist had died during the incident, while one crew member was still missing.

Shayamanzi Luxury House Boats is a long-established family-owned business operating on Lake Jozini near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“I am deeply saddened by this incident and wish to convey my sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who are deceased.