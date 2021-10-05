Vote for better service delivery, not along racial lines

Racism trump card serves as form of scaremongering

An uncomfortable reality that is often unspoken is that most South Africans still vote along racial lines. Black parties are largely supported by black communities, with a small trickle of non-black voters.



While white parties are largely supported by white communities, with a small portion of non-white voters. It is a fact that more than 26 years after the first non-racial democratic elections, SA has not completely moved away from past racial dynamics...