Family traumatised by deadly wall collapse at lobolo celebration
Opi Maluleka was one of the family members who had gathered to celebrate his niece’s lobolo negotiations on Saturday
The family of a couple whose lobolo negotiation was ruined when four people died after they were crushed by a wall during the ceremony, says they have been deeply hurt by the tragedy.
Opi Maluleka was one of the family members who had gathered to celebrate his niece’s lobolo negotiations on Saturday at Thokgwaneng village outside Polokwane, Limpopo. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.