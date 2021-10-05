Family traumatised by deadly wall collapse at lobolo celebration

Opi Maluleka was one of the family members who had gathered to celebrate his niece’s lobolo negotiations on Saturday

The family of a couple whose lobolo negotiation was ruined when four people died after they were crushed by a wall during the ceremony, says they have been deeply hurt by the tragedy.



Opi Maluleka was one of the family members who had gathered to celebrate his niece’s lobolo negotiations on Saturday at Thokgwaneng village outside Polokwane, Limpopo. ..