Prioritise kids' abuse cases

Endless adjournments ruin young lives

As former British statesman William E Gladstone once said, “justice delayed is justice denied”. We reported on a 12-year-old rape victim yesterday who has been failed by the justice system several times in the past four years.



In October 2017, the girl was one of 87 girls who were raped at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto. She then suffered sexual abuse again in 2018, allegedly at the hands of one of the investigating officers assigned to the case. ..