South Africa

AB Xuma school patroller acquitted of sexual abuse charges

By Pertunia Mafokwane - 12 December 2018 - 13:25
AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, Soweto, where 11 pupils were allegedly raped by the school's 58-year-old security guard. /SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The former school patroller at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto was today acquitted of sexual abuse charges that were brought against him.

Johaness Molefe, 58, faced three counts counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault in the South Gauteng high Court in Palmridge.

The girls claimed the abuse occurred in 2017. Most of the girls testified that Molefe touched their private parts. He denied that he ever touched the girls.

Labelling the case 'a comedy of errors', Judge Peet Johnson said the manner in which the teachers, police and Teddy bear clinic handled the children contaminated the case.

"I have no doubt that they influenced each other one way or another," he said.

