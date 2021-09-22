We can curb teen pregnancy if communities and the law work together to protect children

This is a crisis that needs urgent intervention

The exponential rise in the scourge of teenage pregnancy continues to be a clear and present danger which can only exacerbate other socio-economic challenges facing the country.



The department of basic education recently reported to the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education that in the first quarter of 2021, 1,053 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 fell pregnant while 35,209 teenagers between 15 and 19 also fell pregnant...