SPECIAL REPORT: Left holding the baby

Every year the statistics are shocking and this year is no different. At least 23,226 school girls in Gauteng fell pregnant between April last year and March, some of them as young as 10 years old, according to the provincial health department.

While the high rate of teenage pregnancies is not a new phenomenon in our country, we must resist the temptation to view this crisis as simply one in a long list of our troubles that may some day miraculously resolve itself.

Nor should we engage in momentary shock and soon after carry on with business as usual. This is precisely because behind these numbers are real people – girl children who are mostly black and live in conditions of poverty. Many of them were raped, either forcefully or statutory through sexual cohesion that is illegal in our country.