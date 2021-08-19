Teacher advises young moms to learn from their mistakes

A 24-year-old woman who fell pregnant when she was 17 has urged young mothers to learn from their mistakes, saying quitting is not an option.

Molatelo Kgatla, a teacher from Lenyenye, outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo, had a child when she was in grade 11 and had to drop out of school.

Though life was difficult, Kgatla chose not to give up as she had bigger dreams which helped her defeat all odds, including attempting to commit suicide.

She is now a grade 2 teacher at Vunza Teddy Bear Learning Academy in Burgersdorp Village, outside Tzaneen.

Kgatla is an author of Her Journey as a Young Mom, a book she published last year.

She studied teaching for foundation phase and was employed in February last year.

“Being a young mom is extremely challenging as you have to face a lot of unplanned responsibilities which you may find very difficult. I had to juggle school and social life which was very important at that age,” she said.

Kgatla added: “My plans for the future change because you now have someone that looks up to you at all times and needs your full attention. The best way to enjoy being a young mother is to accept that you met the little you earlier than you expected, you need to believe that it's for the best.”

She said she was kept going by finding solace from an adage that says, “Everything happens for a reason.”

Kgatla, who lost her mother when she was a nine-year-old, was raised by her father.