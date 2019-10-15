South Africa

Eastern Cape teen arrested after baby found dead in campus dustbin

By Naledi Shange - 15 October 2019 - 21:46
An 18-year-old Eastern Cape student was arrested after a foetus was found dumped on campus.
An 18-year-old Eastern Cape student was arrested after a foetus was found dumped on campus.
Image: File photo

An Eastern Cape student has been arrested following the discovery of a baby in a dustbin on her campus, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the 18-year-old woman's friends on campus knew that she was pregnant. Police would not identify the campus nor the institution where the incident took place.

“She was arrested after it was found there was no longer a baby in her belly, but there was a baby in the bin,” said Tonjeni.

The baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag in a bathroom bin on Monday afternoon.

“It is alleged that the woman had a misunderstanding with the father of the child, which caused her to abort the child,” added Tonjeni.

The woman was charged with concealment of birth. Her matter is set to be heard in the Mthatha magistrate’s court.

Anti-abortion doctor hit with fresh delay in disciplinary hearing

An anti-abortion doctor facing a disciplinary hearing for alleged unprofessional conduct will have to wait several more weeks to learn his fate.
News
1 week ago

Masondo reduced our child to a criminal: family of his ex-mistress speaks

The family of the ex-mistress of deputy finance minister David Masondo has accused him of abusing his power by setting the Hawks on her for ...
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
X