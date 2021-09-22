Mathanga seals fantastic season with cross-country title
He won the race convincingly ahead of second-place runner Reghen Magawai,
The coach of prominent middle-distance runner Mbuleli Mathanga has reflected on his season after winning the Athletics SA Cross-Country Championships in Amanzimtoti in Durban at the weekend.
Coach Mdu Khumalo heaped praise on Mathanga, who clocked 31:00 to win the men’s 10km title in his hometown...
