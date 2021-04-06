Mahlangu's Africanism a wake-up call for us
Ndebele cultural activist needs support of all Africans
Following the video clip taken at The Boulders, the Midrand mall where shopper and cultural activist Thando Mahlangu was pilloried by the centre manager for wearing Ndebele traditional attire, self-appointed culture experts went into a frenzy.
It was not the first time Mahlangu was humiliated for wearing what represents him as a Ndebele person. In 2018 he was kicked off the Gautrain for dressing in a manner deemed “inappropriate”, as The Boulders manager also charged. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.