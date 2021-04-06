Mahlangu's Africanism a wake-up call for us

Ndebele cultural activist needs support of all Africans

Following the video clip taken at The Boulders, the Midrand mall where shopper and cultural activist Thando Mahlangu was pilloried by the centre manager for wearing Ndebele traditional attire, self-appointed culture experts went into a frenzy.



It was not the first time Mahlangu was humiliated for wearing what represents him as a Ndebele person. In 2018 he was kicked off the Gautrain for dressing in a manner deemed “inappropriate”, as The Boulders manager also charged. ..