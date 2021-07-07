Nigeria kidnap spike threatens to create lost generation of students

Yusuf Lado had not yet learned to read or write when his school closed for fear of attacks by armed gangs, which have been snatching students across northwest Nigeria in hopes of lucrative ransom payouts.

The 7-year-old has now set aside his dream of becoming a doctor and is training to be a welder, despite his slight build.

"I hope to perfect this work I'm learning and be as good as my boss," he told Reuters late last month at his new workplace on the outskirts of the Kaduna state capital.

Humanitarian agencies warn that an alarming rise in school kidnappings - with at least 10 institutions hit and around 1,000 students and staff abducted since December - is disrupting the education of hundreds of thousands of Nigerian children.

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF estimates that around 1,125 schools are closed across northwest Nigeria. Even where schools are open, some parents are too afraid to send their children. Some 300,000-400,000 students in the region are out of school due to insecurity, UNICEF said.

"There is a risk of losing an entire generation due to lack of education," said Isa Sanusi, spokesman for rights group Amnesty International in Nigeria.

None of Yusuf's nine siblings are in school.