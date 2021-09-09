Pandemic reverses gains in fight against poverty

A study into the quality of life among Gauteng residents has shown that the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in almost a third of those working having their salaries cut and increased the number of people living below the poverty line.



The Gauteng City-Region Observatory’s (GCRO) Quality of Life Survey, conducted through a partnership between the University of the Witwatersrand and University of Johannesburg, was released on Wednesday, revealing that some of the gains made in fighting poverty over the past few years had been reversed in the pandemic...