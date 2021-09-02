Let's rally behind coach Broos

It is five months since Bafana Bafana disappointed the nation by failing to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. When all they needed was a draw against Sudan to seal qualification, our lads returned with a 0-2 defeat that left the nation reeling once again, and Safa pulled the trigger on Molefi Ntseki’s regime as national coach.



Ntseki has since been replaced by Hugo Broos, who leads Bafana in their first competitive match since that loss to Sudan back in March, when SA travel to Zimbabwe tomorrow for the first of two 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The other is against Ghana at home on Monday...