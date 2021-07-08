Common interests aren’t essential to keep a couple happy together

Danger of boredom creeping into relationship when partners stick to same likes and hobbies

Imagine if you had someone who liked everything you liked. Your partner wants to watch everything you watch, go everywhere you like going, and orders the same food you order every time you go out to eat. This may seem cute at first, but may also get a little annoying over time.



The myth that common interests are essential for a successful relationship or marriage is one among many falsehoods that are peddled in the relationship advice circles. The basic belief that fuels this myth is that the more similar you are and the more common interests you have, the better the chances are for a lasting and successful marriage...