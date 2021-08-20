Our responsibility to ensure children have quality school infrastructure is not debatable

Better communication emboldens progress and isolates areas of challenge

The failure by the department of basic education (DBE) to fully roll out the Minimum Norms and Standards for School Infrastructure undermines learners’ rights to quality education and learning environment. It undercuts the sacrosanctity of education and replicates a “heritage of inequality” post-apartheid democracy.



It bequeaths schools a negative tag of being “wretched” and “unaccountable”, for failing to uphold the rights of pupils and provision of habitable schooling environments. Progress made on school infrastructure is promising, but cannot be celebrated given the few deaths of pupils falling into pit toilets...