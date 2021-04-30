The people are the best defence
For two days this week, we listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa giving testimony at the state capture commission.
A much-anticipated affair; his appearance as the leader of the ANC was a significant moment in history. In part it demonstrated the health of our democracy, which compels a sitting president to appear before a judicial commission to account for the decisions of his party and their impact on government and the nation at large. ..
