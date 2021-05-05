Today's freedom and democracy is not what our forefathers envisioned
Not much done in ‘bestowing human face’ in delivery of services, including overall governance
I recently celebrated my 27th birthday on the same day SA celebrated her historic democratic transition. It was a simple act of appreciation for life’s mercies and so amagwinya, fish and chips and Sparletta were a perfect treat.
My name is Tokoloho also known as Freedom – apparently my parents named me so at the insistence of my grandparents. It was their humble way to pay homage to those who sacrificed all for our freedom. I consider myself privileged carrying out such act of endearment, not only for my grandparents but for our democracy and freedom...
