African revolution taking place in small business sector

Access to finance and markets critical

Small and medium-sized businesses are likely to lead the economic recovery on the African continent, but until they can secure a genuine foothold in corporate value chains, the sector is likely to be dominated by a handful of players who had early mover advantage and access to finance.



As a finance partner to a number of emerging businesses in Africa, we need to understand how we not only improve access to finance, but give them the right tools to facilitate access to market as they grow...