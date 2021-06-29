SA Youth network a game-changer in expanding earning and learning

Throughout Youth Month 2021, our focus was on addressing youth employment. And for good reason: the high rate of unemployment among young people in SA, especially those aged 18 to 24, is a national crisis that we must confront.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been most severe for low-skilled, low-income workers, especially those working in the informal sector. Young people and women have been most affected, and many of those who lost their jobs have not yet regained them...