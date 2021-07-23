Slow vaccine rollout a threat to economic recovery

Inoculation hesitancy among domestic workers a concern

The slow vaccine rollout in Africa threatens the prospect of an economic rebound benefiting domestic workers, who are among the worst affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic.



This is particularly relevant considering their reliance on the income of their employer, and their frequent exploitation. This is also likely to put a roadblock on recent progress made to improve working conditions, pay and protection for domestic workers...