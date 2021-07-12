South Africa

Durban vaccination sites, Dis-Chem testing stations in KZN closed due to 'civil unrest'

12 July 2021 - 14:27
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Police and private security companies have been battling to disperse protesters since Friday when the protest action saw violence erupting across KZN. It has since spread to Gauteng.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Clinics and community vaccination sites in Durban were closed on Monday as protesters continued to go on the rampage in and around the city.

Dis-Chem also announced that its pharmacies, vaccination sites and drive-through testing stations would be closed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The eThekwini municipality said it closed its clinics due to threats directed at health facilities in the city.

“The ongoing civil unrest has also affected community vaccination sites which have been unable to operate today. The municipality will reassess the situation during the day and advise the public accordingly.”

Residents who qualify for phase 2 of the vaccination rollout, which includes those aged 50 and above, were urged to continue to register to receive the vaccine. 

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

A number of government building closed early as well as banks operating in malls throughout the city. 

TimesLIVE

