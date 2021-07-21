South Africa

Ronald Lamola denies prisoners are getting preferential treatment in Covid-19 vaccine rollout

21 July 2021 - 12:39
Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says inmates have received their Covid-19 jabs according to their age categories. File photo.
Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says inmates have received their Covid-19 jabs according to their age categories. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/Sunday Times

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed claims that prisoners are receiving preferential treatment in the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme.

The minister told Jacaranda FM the criticism is unfounded as inmates are getting vaccinated along with the general population.

“With regards to those who are criticising us and claiming we are giving preference to inmates above society, that criticism is unfounded. Older inmates were vaccinated when the population 60 years and above received their jabs. 

“When it was 50 years and above, they participated with everyone in society, so there was no preference. The reality is we are going to go further than that with the health department so we are able to reach herd immunity,” he told the station.

Speaking at the launch of the rollout programme this week, Lamola admitted there was some hesitancy about the vaccine but said inmates in general were excited to get the jab.

He said the department would prioritise preventing a Covid-19 outbreak in correctional centres because they are overcrowded.

He commended the co-operation of inmates and officials to get vaccinated and raise awareness about the jab.

The manner in which Covid-19 has been contained in our facilities is not a miracle. It is due to the hard work of the men and women in brown. We would not be in a position to roll out this programme today without the collaboration of inmates. We thank them for their continued co-operation.”

Inmates are receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

Lamola said 1,509 inmates who fall in the 50-to-59 age bracket have been vaccinated, and 2,569 inmates across the country were vaccinated on Tuesday.  

Prison inmates getting one-shot J&J Covid-19 vaccine: Lamola

The vaccination rollout for all prisoners is now under way in SA's prisons, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided by the health department for ...
News
22 hours ago

537 elderly prisoners have received Covid-19 jabs

Correctional services has a Covid-19 recovery rate of 95%, and its inmates have made face masks and sanitiser stands.
News
3 weeks ago

Each prisoner costs taxpayers R10,890 a month, but only R475 is spent on food

Each prisoner costs taxpayers R10,890 a month, says correctional services minister Ronald Lamola.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?