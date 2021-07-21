Ronald Lamola denies prisoners are getting preferential treatment in Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed claims that prisoners are receiving preferential treatment in the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme.

The minister told Jacaranda FM the criticism is unfounded as inmates are getting vaccinated along with the general population.

“With regards to those who are criticising us and claiming we are giving preference to inmates above society, that criticism is unfounded. Older inmates were vaccinated when the population 60 years and above received their jabs.

“When it was 50 years and above, they participated with everyone in society, so there was no preference. The reality is we are going to go further than that with the health department so we are able to reach herd immunity,” he told the station.