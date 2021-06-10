Columnists

The cowardly act of ghosting in relationships

Avoiding tough talk hurts feelings more and prevents closure

10 June 2021 - 07:00
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

Okay, so you’re in a relationship – or so you think. Suddenly, without any warning, your partner disappears and cuts all communication lines between you two. You know he’s alive, hasn’t unexpectedly relocated this planet, or been kidnapped by Boko Haram.

But still no calls, no text messages, you’re blocked on social media, and no responses to any of your attempts to reach out. They have simply ended the relationship without bothering to explain or even affording you the respect, decency or courtesy of a conversation. Well, you’ve been ghosted...

