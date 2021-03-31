SA economy too fragile to take another body blow of harder lockdown restrictions

Please worship responsibly to ensure Easter's not a super-spreader occasion

In a few days, thousands of South Africans will be travelling to various destinations – places of worship and leisure – as part of celebrating the Easter weekend. This is a difficult time for policy-makers: namely, what to prescribe in the middle of a pandemic.



A year ago, we had moved into the national lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic or Covid-19. No-one was allowed to move around at night as part of the night-to-dawn curfew; we were asked to stop moving around unnecessarily; we were asked to wash our hands or sanitise them; and places of leisure and worship were asked to close as part of a social distancing regime...