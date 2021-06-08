Rich world can't prosper while rest of poor world is left behind on vaccines

Suppressing Covid-19’s spread through lockdowns delays economic recovery and job creation

THIS week, leaders of the world’s richest nations – the Group of Seven (G7) – will this week meet in the United Kingdom (UK) to discuss, among others, the state of the world economy. As has become customary, South Africa has been invited to attend the meeting alongside Australia, India and South Korea.



The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of an uneven progress being made in containing the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the world economy over the past 18 months...