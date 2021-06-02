Stop romanticising unethical black leaders
We need to stop defending those who loot and hold them accountable
There is a very dangerous tendency in our country that we need to speak about – the romanticisation of black leaders who are accused of corruption and other unethical conduct.
It reared its ugly head a few days ago with former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay Metro councillor Andile Lungisa claiming that there is a plot to remove health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. There are growing calls for Mkhize to be removed over a multimillion-rand contract awarded to Digital Vibes by his department...
