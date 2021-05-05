South Africa

Increasing student funding not sufficient for higher education – Nzimande

05 May 2021 - 10:07

The portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology has raised concerns about student funding that continues to grow at the expense of university subsidies.

The committee warned that if this trend was not maintained, student funding was going to overtake the subsidies to universities...

