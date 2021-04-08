Columnists

There's no issue talking about your marital problems but do talk to neutral third parties

Careless venting about your spouse not in the best interests of marriage

08 April 2021 - 07:32
Mo and Phindi Relationship Thursdays

Marriage is hard work. Sometimes we all need an outlet to talk about struggles in our marriage. But who you talk to about your marriage could in fact be sabotaging your marriage instead of helping it.

Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of meeting with numerous couples in all stages of marriage. And in all these various phases, we’ve noticed the following themes:..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X