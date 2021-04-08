There's no issue talking about your marital problems but do talk to neutral third parties

Careless venting about your spouse not in the best interests of marriage

Marriage is hard work. Sometimes we all need an outlet to talk about struggles in our marriage. But who you talk to about your marriage could in fact be sabotaging your marriage instead of helping it.



Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of meeting with numerous couples in all stages of marriage. And in all these various phases, we’ve noticed the following themes:..