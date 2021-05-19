Zandspruit mob justice: 200-strong group accused youths of robberies

The police and the EFF have condemned an incident in which four youths were killed and five others injured in what is believed to a mob justice incident in Zandpsruit, Johannesburg.

The youths had been beaten and had sustained burns.

“It is reported that on Wednesday, at approximately 2am, a group of about 200 people went out to search for boys who were allegedly robbing the people in the area of Zandspruit,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

He said about nine boys were allegedly forcefully taken to a field, where they were assaulted.

Four of them died at the scene, while five were taken to hospital.