New Jaguar E-Pace touches down in SA
New petrol hybrid provides all-electric range of up to 55km for Jaguar’s compact executive SUV
The new Jaguar E-Pace, featuring an enhanced interior, refreshed exterior, latest Pivi Pro infotainment and a choice of powerful and efficient engines, is now available in SA.
Jaguar’s compact executive SUV acquires the latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology, which is accessed through a new curved glass 11.4-inch HD touchscreen that is three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous screen, and has simplified menu structures.
The driver-focused interior also provides easier access to the larger stowage area in front of the new Drive Selector that houses a smartphone charger. Driver touchpoints around the cluster are now wrapped in soft touch materials while the knee side contact area has been sculpted to provide improved luxury and comfort.
A new Drive Selector combines precision-engineered metal with an upper section finished with “cricket-ball” stitching.
Focus on materials extends to the metallic speaker accents and metallic vent finishes which, along with elements such as the metallic rotary dials, exemplify the premium interior.
A new steering wheel, which is also influenced by the design in the all-electric I-Pace performance SUV, features hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles.
Heightened attention to detail is provided by an embossed Jaguar Leaper on the headrests while Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry upholstery tags reference the history and heritage of the brand.
Refreshed
An exterior refresh comprises new all-LED headlights with Double J Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures, which are available with optional Pixel LED technology to deliver increased resolution and brightness. A new grille mesh design with diamond detailing is influenced by the Jaguar heritage logo and features a contemporary Noble Chrome finish, while new side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem.
The rear bumper now features a mesh insert between the integrated tail pipes that are standard with four-cylinder petrol engines. All other engine derivatives gain new slim horizontal blade finishers. Inspired by the all-electric I-Pace, the all-LED rear lights feature Jaguar’s chicane graphic.
When specified in R-Dynamic trim, the new E-Pace features a series of performance-focused design elements, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack.
There are four engine options. A 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine is the latest member of the Ingenium engine family, and is available in the E-Pace with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) technology. With a 33kg weight saving from the four-cylinder, this lightweight new aluminium engine delivers strong performance and excellent efficiency.
The P300e PHEV powertrain combines the 147kW 1.5l engine and an 80kW Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor to deliver a combined 227kW/540Nm and a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.5 seconds. CO2 emissions measure from 44g/km and fuel economy is as low as 2.0l/100km.
When fully charged, the all-wheel drive P300e has an all-electric range of up to 55km.
The SUV is also available with a next-generation 2.0l four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines, all paired with all-wheel drive and nine-speed automatic transmissions.
The D200 diesel produces outputs of 147kW and 430Nm, and features a selection of advanced engine technologies to enhance refinement and efficiency, including friction-reducing steel pistons for the first time.
The 2.0l petrol engine is available in two power outputs, starting with a 184kW/365Nm P250 version accelerating from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds. The 221kW/400Nm P300 variant is available exclusively in the range-topping E-Pace 300 Sport, which boasts a 6.9 second 0-100km/h sprint and a maximum speed of 241km/h.
This flagship E-Pace 300 Sport features 20-inch five-spoke Diamond-turned with Black accent wheels, Black Exterior Pack and a powered tailgate. On the inside, illuminated Jaguar treadplates, Meridian Audio, Ebony Suede cloth headlining and R-Dynamic Taurus Sport seats in Ebony, Cloud or Deep Garnet all help to set the 300 Sport apart.
All E-Pace models have Jaguar Drive Control featuring Comfort, Eco and Dynamic modes, which can be chosen manually by the driver based on road conditions. These adapt the E-Pace’s steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Damping calibrations.
A new Adaptive Surface Response, which replaces Rain-Ice-Snow mode, automatically determines the most appropriate of three separate settings by monitoring the surface conditions every tenth of a second.
Cutting-edge connected technologies
Pivi Pro has embedded apps that provide full functionality even without a smartphone. More connected features include Google and Microsoft Outlook calendar integration, enabling the driver to view work diaries and join calls through the hands-free system.
Customers can download over-the-air software updates without having to visit a Jaguar retailer.
Complementing the central 11.4-inch touchscreen is a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout. The latest generation full-colour TFT Head-up Display is larger, brighter and has enhanced resolution.
Cabin Air Ionisation, activated by pressing the Purify button in the touchscreen, improves interior air quality through Nano technology which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. A second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for a key fob to be present in the vehicle. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days.
The new E-Pace also features Jaguar’s ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror to ensure an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide angle rear-facing camera, the system feeds images to a screen in the rear-view mirror, unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.
The latest 3D Surround Camera technology offers real-time viewing options when manoeuvring the vehicle with settings including Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View.
Jaguar’s Driver Condition Monitor technology is able to detect if the driver is beginning to feel drowsy and alert them to take a break.
New Jaguar E-Pace pricing
E-Pace R-Dynamic S D200 — R876,280E-Pace R-Dynamic SE D200 — R906,880E-Pace R-Dynamic HSE D200 — R947,080E-Pace R-Dynamic S P250 — R938,402E-Pace R-Dynamic SE P250 — R969,002E-Pace R-Dynamic HSE P250 — R1,009,202E-Pace R-Dynamic S P300e — R1,165,500E-Pace R-Dynamic SE P300e — R1,196,100E-Pace R-Dynamic HSE P300e — R1,236,300E-Pace 300 Sport P300 — R1,057,940
Prices include CO2 tax, and a five-year/100,000km warranty/maintenance plan.
This article was paid for by Jaguar.