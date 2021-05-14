You Know What, men get abused too

Bolokwe's play highlights spousal violence against males

When all the focus has been on gender-based violence directed to women, seasoned playwright and globe-trotter Bogosi Bolokwe shines a spotlight on the men abuse.



Bolokwe, who has written successful plays that had been performed on international stages, deals with violence meted out to men in his new script You Know What. The new show opens at Soweto Theatre in Jabulani just for three nights, starting tonight...