Sharing bread with the hungry the most basic act of humanity

Millions not getting enough food to eat

Let’s play a game of numbers. Here’s the first number: R3,296.88. That’s the value of the national minimum wage of R21.69/hour for general workers in April, according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Household Affordability Index. Here’s another number: R460. That’s the value of the child support grant.



Finally, here are two more numbers R751.77 – the average cost of feeding a child a basic but nutritious diet – and R4,198.93, the average cost of a household food basket of basics...