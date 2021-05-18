Sharing bread with the hungry the most basic act of humanity
Millions not getting enough food to eat
Let’s play a game of numbers. Here’s the first number: R3,296.88. That’s the value of the national minimum wage of R21.69/hour for general workers in April, according to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Household Affordability Index. Here’s another number: R460. That’s the value of the child support grant.
Finally, here are two more numbers R751.77 – the average cost of feeding a child a basic but nutritious diet – and R4,198.93, the average cost of a household food basket of basics...
