'We have a large family to feed'

Parents angry at food given in school's feeding scheme

A cup of samp, rice, mielie meal and a half cup of soup is what the pupils of Mdansane Primary School in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly came home with when they were called by the school to get their meals.



The basic department of education announced last week that it had requested provinces to begin with the school nutrition programme so that pupils could be fed...