'We have a large family to feed'
Parents angry at food given in school's feeding scheme
A cup of samp, rice, mielie meal and a half cup of soup is what the pupils of Mdansane Primary School in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, allegedly came home with when they were called by the school to get their meals.
The basic department of education announced last week that it had requested provinces to begin with the school nutrition programme so that pupils could be fed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.