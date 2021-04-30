South Africa

Time up for Magashule as ANC secretary-general

Remove those who refuse to step aside – Msimang

30 April 2021 - 07:21
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

There was no word from the ANC yesterday on the fate of embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule – the most high-ranking of party members expected to step down from their positions over criminal charges as the curtain drew on the 30-day period to do so.

Magashule, who told journalists earlier this month to "wait and see" when asked if he would step down, has not been sighted in public this week and his absence among the top six officials who accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Zondo commission has been conspicuous...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
X