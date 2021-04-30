Time up for Magashule as ANC secretary-general

Remove those who refuse to step aside – Msimang

There was no word from the ANC yesterday on the fate of embattled secretary-general Ace Magashule – the most high-ranking of party members expected to step down from their positions over criminal charges as the curtain drew on the 30-day period to do so.



Magashule, who told journalists earlier this month to "wait and see" when asked if he would step down, has not been sighted in public this week and his absence among the top six officials who accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Zondo commission has been conspicuous...