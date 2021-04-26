Anoj 'facilitated' dodgy deals between Transnet, Eskom
Hawks, put this enabler on to-do list
For any citizen who has in one way or another suffered the impact of corruption and maladministration at our state-owned enterprises, watching the testimony of Anoj Singh at the Zondo commission last week would have been infuriating.
The former Transnet and Eskom CFO is arguably one of the most effective lieutenants of the state capture project. ..
