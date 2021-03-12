Emotional Anoj Singh says ‘witness 3’ is framing him for Gupta visits

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh appeared to get emotional at the state capture inquiry 10 minutes before the lunch break on Friday.

Singh was being grilled on the testimony of “witness 3”, who claimed to have seen him visiting the Gupta family residence and the Knox Vaults.

Singh said the evidence from this witness was total fabrication as he had never driven Singh to the Gupta compound. He also denied ever receiving large sums of money from the Guptas.

His former driver and protector had also testified that Singh, during a Transnet strategy session at Three Rivers Lodge, had received a bag with money from Chinese men.

It was this part that saw Singh appear to get emotional at 12.50pm at the hearing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo immediately adjourned for lunch to give Singh time to gather himself.